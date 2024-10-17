Analysts Issue Forecasts for Open Lending Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Open Lending by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,749,000 after purchasing an additional 546,166 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,758,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,756,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

