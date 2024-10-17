Analysts Offer Predictions for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

