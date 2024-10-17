Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target at $15.80

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

Institutional Trading of Annexon

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,695 in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Annexon Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $704.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

