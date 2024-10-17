Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Price Target at $237.75

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $190,000.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $234.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

