Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $17.83

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on BILI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bilibili Stock Up 1.4 %
BILI opened at $20.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.86.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is a support level?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.