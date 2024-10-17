Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $17.83

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 385.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 779,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILI opened at $20.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

