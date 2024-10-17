Analysts Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price at $26.21

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.53.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

FLNC opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

