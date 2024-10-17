Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) PT at C$4.83

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGC shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 404.00 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$4.18.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of C$343.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.6113821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a positive change from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

