Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) PT at C$11.93

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark upgraded Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

SGY stock opened at C$6.08 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The company has a market cap of C$609.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of C$173.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

