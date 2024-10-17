Andy Fang Sells 50,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,474.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.76, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $150.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 21.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

