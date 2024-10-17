Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

AON Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AON opened at $358.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.81. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $363.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

