APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $25.69. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. APA shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 867,606 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,050,000 after buying an additional 924,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

