Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.04. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,690,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,675.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $228,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

