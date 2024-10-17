AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.380-1.460 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.38-1.46 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $165.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $120.36 and a 52-week high of $169.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.69.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $1,054,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,950.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

