AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $215.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $165.95 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $169.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

