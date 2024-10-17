AQR Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32). Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.82%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

