AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,900 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 707,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,220 shares of company stock worth $2,548,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

