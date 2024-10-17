AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

