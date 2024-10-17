Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on ALTM shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
