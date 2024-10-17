Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $107.47 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.