Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

