Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 23rd, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20.

Shares of CHWY opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

