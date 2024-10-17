Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $406.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.47 and a 200-day moving average of $330.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

