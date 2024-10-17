Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ARM by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ARM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion and a PE ratio of 391.04.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

