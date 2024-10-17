Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,566.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

AHH stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $997.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.11%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

