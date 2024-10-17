Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.41) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.88) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($80.31) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,537.86 ($72.31).
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
