Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.41) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.88) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($80.31) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,537.86 ($72.31).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,936 ($77.51) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,431.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,518.05. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,437 ($57.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,180 ($80.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75. The stock has a market cap of £25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

