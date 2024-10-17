Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Set at C$6.50 by Scotiabank

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) received a C$6.50 target price from Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

Shares of ATH opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

