Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.72. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 33,758 shares changing hands.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAME

Atlantic American Trading Down 10.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.