Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.72. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 33,758 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
