Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 270.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $55,307,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $50,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $189.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $1,539,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,134,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,185 shares of company stock worth $38,079,593. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM).

