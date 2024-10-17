Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

