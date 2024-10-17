AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 9,243,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 35,555,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.
Several other research analysts have also commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T
AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.