Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

