Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Barclays initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

