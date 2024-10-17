B. Riley Comments on Light & Wonder, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNW)

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Light & Wonder in a research note issued on Sunday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.82.

LNW opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after buying an additional 511,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 102.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

