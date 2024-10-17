BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Position Cut by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 50.8% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,702,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,936,000 after purchasing an additional 573,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 499.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $4,274,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in BancFirst by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $112.62. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,089,162.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,292,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,089,162.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,292,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

