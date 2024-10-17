Bank of America Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $75.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $67.12.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.