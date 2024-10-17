Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 1.4% Following Strong Earnings

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.72. Approximately 8,306,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 38,771,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $160,649,311.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,173,306,471.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $160,649,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,173,306,471.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,230,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,064,684 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Bank of America by 27.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.7% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $334.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

