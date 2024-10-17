Barclays Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $72.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.