Barclays Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $330.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $368.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $293.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in ICON Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.