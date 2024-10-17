Barclays Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.7 %

AEP stock opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $105.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in American Electric Power by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $67,669,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

