Barclays Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $171.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.59. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,323,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Targa Resources by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Targa Resources by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $1,910,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

