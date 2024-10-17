Barclays Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $140.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.37% from the company’s previous close.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

