BayFirst Financial (BAFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BayFirst Financial stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.43.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

About BayFirst Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.