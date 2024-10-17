BayFirst Financial (BAFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.
BayFirst Financial Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of BayFirst Financial stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.43.
BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
About BayFirst Financial
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BayFirst Financial
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.