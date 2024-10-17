Benchmark Downgrades Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to Hold

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

VAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Valaris Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. Valaris has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

In related news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.7% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,285,000 after purchasing an additional 186,076 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 182,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth $13,306,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

