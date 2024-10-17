Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $2,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,148,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,588,126.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,032 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,676. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

