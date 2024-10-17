Berenberg Bank Trims Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Target Price to GBX 460

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 281 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.44). The company has a market cap of £509.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,810.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 376.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Neil Gregson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,394.88). Company insiders own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

