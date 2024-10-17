Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

