BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $431.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 295.34% and a negative net margin of 104.53%. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.