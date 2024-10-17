Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biohaven alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 5.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Biohaven by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.31. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Get Our Latest Report on BHVN

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.