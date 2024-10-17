BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.29 and traded as high as $34.71. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 260,267 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $808.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

