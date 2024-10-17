BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $86.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,842 shares of company stock worth $5,433,562. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $86.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

